TRS government scared of Revanth: Seethakka

Mulugu: Scared of exposing irregularities in Kokapet land e-auction, the TRS government placed TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy under house arrest, the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said.

Speaking at a party activists meeting here on Monday, she accused the State government of trying to keep the irregularities that took place in the land sale under the wraps.

"The TRS government was scared of Revanth that he would highlight the irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the e-auction of land in Kokapet," Seethakka said, condemning the TPCC chief's arrest. This is a conspiracy to stop Revanth from attending the monsoon session of the Parliament, she added.

"It's ridiculous that KCR who pushed revenue-surplus Telangana into a debt-ridden State is now resorting to sell out the valuable lands in the name of development," Seethakka said.

The State government sold over 50 acres of land to some people who are close to CM at undervalue, she alleged, daring KCR to prove his innocence instead of trying to throttle the voice of Opposition.

KCR needs to listen to the Opposition's voice instead of suppressing them with illegal arrests and foisting false cases, she said.

Kisan Cell Mulugu district president Gollapalli Rajender Goud, former ZPTC B Devender and mandal president Chennoju Satyanrayana were among others present.