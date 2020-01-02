TRS Govt begins exercise to achieve 100 percent literacy

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called people to observe 2020 as literacy year, newly appointed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has taken up the first big task of achieving 100 per cent literacy rate in the State.

On the second of his duty as Chief Secretary, the head of the State administration held a teleconference with all District Collectors and reviewed the arrangements being made for the launch of second phase Palle Pragathi programme from Thursday onwards in the State.

Apart from taking up developmental works in the villages under the programme, he instructed the Collectors to take up the census of illiterate persons above 18 years who neither read nor write in the State. Somesh wanted the compilation of all the data of illiterate people in the State and to be submitted to him by January 10.

The official said that required proforma had already been prepared to collect the data and the Collectors should follow the guidelines strictly.