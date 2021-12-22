TRS govt failed to promote women's welfare: BJP

Karimnagar: BJP Mahila Morcha state president Geeta Murthy complained that eight years after coming into power the KCR government failed to promote the welfare of women.

She addressed the BJP Mahila Morcha district working committee meeting here on Tuesday. She asked district Mahila Morcha to take up phased agitations against the TRS government's negligent attitude towards women.

The TRS which came to power with many promises to garner women's votes in the elections had failed miserably to deliver the promises. The government should immediately grant all types of pensions to elderly, widows and single women, she demanded.

Geeta Murthy lamented that there was no job security for women, especially in Telangana, and that there was no record of job opportunities for women since the formation of the state of Telangana.

The KCR government had a history of ruthlessly dismissing many female employees. Asha workers, RTC women conductors were not paid proper salaries. The TRS government had failed in providing employment opportunities to women even in the private sector, she alleged.

She demanded that job security be provided to women, that the problems faced by women employees in all departments be addressed immediately. Employment opportunities be created for women, and steps be taken to strengthen Dwacra women's self-help groups, she demanded.

Karimnagar Mahila Morcha in-charge and state executive member Uma Maheshwari lamented that the situation of women in many villages had worsened as the poor and common people were attracted to alcohol and the money earned was spent on alcohol by men.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, district Mahila Morcha president Chopra Jayashree leaders Desha Shilpa, Gottimukkula Umarani, Chandrakala, Premalata Sunita and others were present.