TRS hits back at BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders including Ministers demanded answers from the BJP leaders on the questions raised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and also asked the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to get some projects for Telangana.

The ministers on Monday addressed press conferences targeting the BJP leaders on several issues. Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the chief minister had thrown few questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but there were no answers and even in the press conference on Sunday, the chief minister raised the basic issues. "The chief minister had wanted answers on nine issues. Instead of answering the questions, the BJP leaders were talking irresponsibly. Bandi Sanjay is talking like a crazy person. The podu lands issue is related to the Central government and the Dharani was politicised by the BJP. Though we sent a resolution from the Assembly, there was no response from the Centre," said Srinivas Yadav. The minister questioned the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy whether he had brought at least Rs 1 lakh for his constituency. The BJP leaders know only one thing and that is to bring religion in every issue, he alleged.

The TRS leader said that the Prime Minister was only interested in fashion shows by changing his dresses six times a day. He alleged that there were loads of allegations of corruption in the BJP ruled states. The BJP leaders should bring a few projects before talking against the chief minister and his family, he said. He said that those joining BJP from TRS were outdated leaders and it would not affect the party. "KCR will not be afraid of Eknath Shindes... he brought Telangana by risking his life," said Yadav.

In a separate press conference, Minister V Srinivas Goud took exception to the comments against the chief minister. He said, "The BJP leaders are targeting Chief Minister KCR personally. We are respecting the stature of Prime Minister Modi. The prime minister has insulted the martyrs of Telangana by questioning the formation of the state. He is trying to choke development of Telangana," said Goud, alleging the double engine of BJP was the trouble engine and Adani engine.