TRS holds protest against hike in gas prices

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Central government is inflating petrol prices and breaking the backbones of common people. On Sunday, a huge protest was held by TRS at Balapur Chowrasta of Maheshwaram constituency under the auspices of Sabitha Indra Reddy against the Central government's hike in Gas cylinders prices.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, while Union Minister Amit Shah's request is, "please give BJP a chance in Telangana", the people's request to the central government is "please reduce the prices of gas cylinders". The Minister urged the people to not let BJP leaders enter their streets until gas prices are reduced. She also said the Central government hiked petrol and diesel prices had also increased the prices of essential commodities and the ordinary people are suffering from the increased prices. The Central government has been criticised for increasing gas prices every month, including petrol and diesel, and putting a heavy burden on the people.



MP Ranjith Reddy, ZP chairperson Anita Reddy, state library chairman Sridhar, Mayors Durga Deeplal, Parijata Narasimha Reddy and others were present.