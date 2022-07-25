TRS inducts more than 100 members into party

Warangal: In a big setback to other opposition parties in the State, more than 100 people from 40 families of Pathipaka village of Nekkonda mandal, and 30 people from Nekkonda mandal centre have joined the TRS in the presence of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sudarshan Reddy stated that the government led by TRS party under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking all steps for the development of Narsampet constituency.

"As a part of it, we have linked the Ramappa-Pakhal lakes, Rangaiah tank, and mega storage godowns. We are also trying to make Narsampet an education hub," he said.

Earlier in the day, training guns against Congress unit in the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that Congress totally neglected and ignored the problems of the people in the Munugode Assembly constituency. He said that Munugode Assembly constituency would be developed on par with Suryapet district.

Speaking after welcoming Gattuppal Mandal Sadhana Committee Chairman I Kailsam and others into TRS, he criticised the sitting MLA of Munugode Assembly constituency for taking care of his businesses and ignoring the welfare and development of people in the constituency.

During the long Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh, fluorosis has increased in line with the financial and political growth of Congress leaders.

The Minister said the people has realised the Congress as a fraudulent party and that is why the entire Telangana community joined TRS led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said the formation of Gattuppal mandal was the dream of the people and the Chief Minister fulfilled the dream and added that the CM KCR took necessary steps to prevent fluorosis that had spread in Munugode.

He said the KCR has solved the fluorosis problem through Mission Bhagiratha. No fluorosis cases were reported in surveys conducted by national and international organisations and the credit would go to the Chief Minister.

This instilled confidence among the people who are making a beeline to join the TRS, the Minister said, alleging that the Congress leaders neglected the issue during their tenure in undivided Andhra Pradesh.