TRS is trying to fill its treasury with LRS scheme: BJP

Karimnagar: The TRS government is trying to play with the lives of poor and middle-class families and trying to fill its treasury with the new LRS scheme, alleged the newly-appointed district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gangidi Krishna Reddy.



The district unit leaders of the BJP staged a dharna demanding the government to withdraw the new LRS scheme immediately, here, in front of the Collectorate in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, G Krishna Reddy alleged that during the separate Telangana movement, K Chandrashekar Rao created faith among the people that they can utilise funds, water and can get plenty of job opportunities in separate Statehood of Telangana and made a promise that he would allot double bedroom houses as shelter for poor families. By grabbing their votes, he became Chief Minister for the second time and then betrayed the people.

He also alleged that KCR had promised the people of Dalit community that he would distribute three acres of land to poor Dalit families and make a Dalit person the first Chief Minister to the newly-formed Telangana State. But after coming to power, he deceived all sections of people in the State, he added.

What is the need to bring the new LRS scheme when the people are facing a lot of problems with the widespread coronavirus and finding it difficult to lead their lives with no jobs and no money, he questioned.

Instead of taking measures for restoring normal life, the TRS government introduced a new LRS scheme to loot money from the innocent people. The scheme would affect many poor and middle-class families present across the State, he pointed out.

G Krishna Reddy demanded the State government to suspend the new scheme along with GOs 130 and 131.

He also pointed out that when the Central government sanctioned Rs19,000 crore to the State government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme for construction of around 70,674 houses to the poor families who do not have shelter, the TRS government did not construct the houses until today. The State government must send the money sanctioned to it for financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18, back to the Centre, he demanded.

People are watching every move of the TRS party and its leaders. They are ready to give a befitting lesson in the upcoming days, he warned.

