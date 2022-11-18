TRS leaders accord grand welcome to RS MPs

Sathupalli: The two TRS Rajya Sabha members in the district Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy were grandly felicitated by the party leaders and workers here on Friday.

The two MPs who visited first time Sathupally constituency after becoming MPs, were grandly welcomed by the party leaders with huge garlands (gaja malas).

Earlier, they were accorded a grand welcome by the TRS leaders at Tallada which is the starting point of Sathupalli constituency. A rally led by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah was taken out on this occasion.

The party leaders who participated in the rally with pomp raised the slognas like " Jai KCR and Jai Telangana". The roads were decorated with colorful flexis of both MPs and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and other leaders.

Addressing at felicitation programme, MLA Sandra praised the services of CM KCR and added that the Chief Minister gave importance to the Khammam district and allotted two MPs for the Rajya Sabha. He conveyed special thanks to the party leaders who made grand success of MPs felicitation programme.

Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, both district party presidents MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy, Wyra MLA Ramul Naik, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others participated in the programme.