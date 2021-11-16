TRS leaders harassing my constituents: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP Huzurabad legislator Eatala Rajender on Monday alleged that the TRS government was avenging its recent defeat in the by-elections by harassing his constituents.

He claimed that the ruling party leaders were not supplying sand for construction of houses to residents of Huzurabad; they were also scaring people. Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Eatala accused him of playing dramas on purchase of paddy.

He asked KCR as to why he would not care for problems of State farmers after securing their votes. "KCR will also ignore the advice and suggestions of agricultural scientists and experts.

It has become a habit for KCR to blame the Central government whenever he faces any problem." Eatala asked the CM as to how he held his party's dharna at dharna Chowk after issuing orders for its removal. He described Finance Minister T Harish Rao "as an expert in distribution of money and liquor in elections."

