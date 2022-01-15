TRS leaders hit the street against fertiliser price hike

Gadwal/Nalgonda: While Nagurjana Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagat called upon the farmers to revolt against the Central government, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, along with TRS activists and farmers from various villages staged in KT Doddi mandal over hike in fertilizer prices on Friday.

Earlier, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan, TRS activists and farmers from various villages gathered at KT Doddi mandal headquarters and raised slogans against the Central government for raising the prices of fertilisers. Tater they even lit the fertiliser bags to fire and expressed their anger. While speaking on the occasion the MLA said that the Central government led by BJP and its leader Prime Minister Narenda Modi are acting insensitively to the problems of farmers. Already the farming community is facing tough time due to rising expenses of sowing crops and labor costs and they are getting burdened due to heavy debts, to burden them further, the Centre increased the fertiliser prices. On one had the state government is providing all the necessary support with Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, free 24 hours power supply and by providing subsidized seeds, on the other hand, the Central government is acting insensitively and forcing the state government not to procure paddy and asking to fix power meters to the pump sets and troubling the farmers. The BJP government is purely an anti farmer party. We will not tolerate this attitude anymore and will fight till the fertiliser prices are taken back," said the MLA.

Adding further, the MLA said that while the farmers in Telangana are happy and celebrating Rythu Bhandu Sambaalu, the BJP leaders in the State and at the Centre are not able to digest it and resorting farmer suppressing tactics and troubling the farming community. If this further continues, the BJP party will face the farmers' ire in the next elections, observed the Gadwal MLA. Elsewhere, addressing the media persons in Halia, MLA Nomula Bhagat asked the farmers to raised their voice against the Central government over adopting anti-farmer policies. It is unfair on the part of the Central government to burden the farmers by increasing fuel and pesticides prices and again fertiliser prices, he said. The central government will face the wrath of farmers, he warned. TRS party will fight against the central government on behalf of the farmers till the fertilizer prices reduced, he said.