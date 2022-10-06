  • Menu
TRS leaders submits BRS resolution copy to Central Election Commission

The TRS team including Vice President of Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar and Party General Secretary MLC Srinivas Reddy handed over the copy of resolution of BRS to Central Election Commission.

Telangana CM KCR announced the change of TRS party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra festival. An official announcement was made to change the existing TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) to BRS (Bharath Rashtra Samithi) and passed a resolution in the party's general body meeting. With KCR's announcement, the 21-year-old TRS took a new path.

Against this backdrop, the TRS team went to Delhi to present the BRS resolution to the Central Election Commission. The team included Vice President of Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar and Party General Secretary MLC Srinivas Reddy handed over the copy of resolution of BRS to Central Election Commission Deputy Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma.

TRS leaders also explained that Dharmendra said that the Central Election Commission will examine that copy and take a decision soon. Moreover, he also gave clarity on the name of the party that will contest in Munugode. He said that if the name is changed by Munugode by-election, they will contest on BRS.

