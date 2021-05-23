TRS look towards the trouble shooter Harish Rao in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Now the TRS has entrusted the responsibility of Huzurabad to party's trouble-shooter senior leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who was busy meeting the leaders from Eatala Rajender's hometown Kamalapur and making them come into huddle and pledge support to the ruling party.

The TRS party leadership has intensified its efforts to single out former minister Eatala Rajender. After making the party leaders like Captain Lakshmikantha Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, the party has now entrusted the responsibility to its trouble shooter T Harish Rao, who in the past had taken several responsibilities in different constituencies during by-polls.

Gangula Kamalakar was reaching out to the followers of Eatala assuring them of taking care and also helping them in development works. He had targeted Rajender stating that he had won because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also criticised the former minister for illegally procuring the assigned lands.

However, the party seems not satisfied with the efforts of the BC Welfare minister as it wanted Harish Rao to take over the responsibility to strengthen in Eatala Rajender's hometown.

Along with the Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Harish Rao had a meeting with the party leaders from Kamalapur mandal of Karimnagar district in the Ministers' Quarters on Saturday.

While the former minister chaired a meeting with various party leaders, the TRS party leadership is focusing on attracting the lower level cadre in the Huzurabad constituency. On Saturday, Kamalapur mandal Parishad (MPP) president T Rani Srikanth, Agriculture cooperative chairman P Sampath Rao, DCCB director P Krishna Prasad and others met Harish Rao and Vinod and discussed on how to go ahead in the constituency.

Talking to the media, the public representatives said that they all were with Chief Minister KCR. They said that if the development and welfare activities are to be continued in the constituency and if people want to get benefited, they should be under the shadow of the pink flag. They said that they were with the party from April 27, 2001 and would continue to be with the party under the leadership of KCR.