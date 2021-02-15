TRS membership drive in full swing at Maheshwaram: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday held Telangana Rashtra Samithi's preparatory meeting at a private function hall in Badangpet andlater launched a membership drive in Maheshwaram constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon party leaders and cadre to put up a collective effort to seethat greater number of enrolments are from Maheshwaramregion. She said that the third largest membership drive was held in Maheshwaram earlier across the State.

"The same should be repeated this time by surpassing the previous record following the directions of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao and the working president K T Rama Rao," said Sabitha.

Pointing out that the constituency had topped in development, she said the party leadership and cadre must show the same spirit while carrying out the membership drive. There should be effective coordination among party's legislators, elected members and the leaders in enrolling both the active and ordinary members, she said, suggesting that party leaders should enrol themselves as active members. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anitha Reddy, Badangpet Mayor Durga DeeplalChowhan, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy, Meerpet Mayor ParijathaNarasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor IbrahamShakar, TRS leaders Manohar Reddy and others participated in this programme.