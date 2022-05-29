TRS misguiding people over Centre, flays Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Targeting the TRS government, Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the TRS leaders is trying to misguide the people with false propaganda against Bharatiya Janata Party. He also said that people are ready to vote for BJP and expressed hope that the saffron party will come to power in the next elections.

Kishan Reddy took part in a district working committee meeting on Saturday at Arya Vysya Bhavan at Musheerabad and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in a lot of change in the country's development in the last eight years of rule. He stated that many scams took place during the UPA government's tenure but after Modi took over the power, there is no place for corruption.

Kishan Reddy also said that all the leaders who did not participate in the Telangana movement are now with CM KCR and are criticising the BJP. He also added that poets, artists, and intellectuals who were fed up with the KCR regime are staying away from the TRS.

He expressed hope that BJP led by Modi and Amit Shah would come to power at the Centre in the next elections as well. He said that the State ministers are trying to mislead the people by saying that Centre is delaying the release of funds to Telangana.