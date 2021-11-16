  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TRS MLC candidates' names under MLA quota confirmed

TRS MLC candidates names under MLA quota confirmed
x

TRS MLC candidates' names under MLA quota confirmed

Highlights

The TRS party on Tuesday confirmed the names of the candidates for MLC election under MLA quota. Padi Kaushik Reddy, Takellapalli Ravindar Rao, former collector Venkatram Reddy, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari and Banda Prakash.

The TRS party on Tuesday confirmed the names of the candidates for MLC election under MLA quota. Padi Kaushik Reddy, Takellapalli Ravindar Rao, former collector Venkatram Reddy, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari and Banda Prakash. The election for the six seats is said to be unanimous.

Nominations will be filed by these candidates today in the assembly complex. Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao along with several MLAs, MLCs and corporation charimen were also seen at the assembly.

The election will be held for 12 MLC seats from nine erstwhile districts of Telangana.

The TRS party thought of providing ticket to former Siddipet collector Venkatram Reddy under governor's quota. However, he was considered under MLA quota and was given ticket.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X