TRS MLC candidates' names under MLA quota confirmed

The TRS party on Tuesday confirmed the names of the candidates for MLC election under MLA quota. Padi Kaushik Reddy, Takellapalli Ravindar Rao, former collector Venkatram Reddy, Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari and Banda Prakash. The election for the six seats is said to be unanimous.



Nominations will be filed by these candidates today in the assembly complex. Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao along with several MLAs, MLCs and corporation charimen were also seen at the assembly.

The election will be held for 12 MLC seats from nine erstwhile districts of Telangana.

The TRS party thought of providing ticket to former Siddipet collector Venkatram Reddy under governor's quota. However, he was considered under MLA quota and was given ticket.