TRS neglected Munugodu: Leaders of oppn parties

Nampally (Munugodu): Drinking water, irrigation facilities, roads, transport facilities, hospitals, education, employment, plight of oustees of Kistarampally reservoir and other issues came into fore during the discussion of HMTV Dasha Disha programme held at Nampally on Wednesday.

On behalf of the ruling TRS party, Balraj Yadav and Rakesh participated, on behalf of BJP Vittal, Basha and Srinivas Reddy participated, on behalf of Congress Former MLC Ramulunaik, Manavatha Rai, on behalf of oustees local BJP leader Narsi Reddy took part in the discussion, so also BSP, TJS few local people took part in the discussion. BJP leaders Vittal, Basha and Srinivas Reddy expressed their concern over the poor development of Nampally Mandal, non-availability of public transport to 14 villages in the Mandal, pathetic roads and no compensation to oustees of Kistrayanipally reservior even after 6 years.

Saffron leaders stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ignored the Telangana movement slogan soon after he came to power in Telangana.

They alleged that south Telangana was neglected in TRS tenure. They said if the State government would have allocated Rs 1,000 crores to each constituency in the State, all constituencies might have developed like Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel. They stated that the TRS government just sanctioned Rs 2 crores to the Munugodu constituency in the last three and half years and added that Rajagopal Reddy forced to go for by-election as the TRS government doing development activities in election constituencies only.

They criticised the TRS government by comparing the development of Sircilla, Gajwel and Siddipet with Munugodu constituencies.

They listed out the failures of TRS governments including job notifications, pending projects, 3 acres of land to Dalits, 2 BHK houses and local issues. They demanded the government to do justice to the oustees of Krsitarayani Pally reservoir immediately and demanded rehabilitation and employment for them. Congress leaders former MLC Ramulu Naik and Manvatha Rai in their address stated that people of the State witnessing the development of leaders of ruling party instead of constituencies development. Several villagers of Nampally Mandal did not get public transport but CM KCR is ready to purchase a helicopter with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crores. They demanded justice for oustees of projects in Munugodu constituency.

On one hand, they appreciated Rythu Bandu, on the other hand, they demanded the list of village-wise belt shops in Nampally Mandal.

They informed that as many as 20,000 Indiramma houses were built in Munugodu constituency in congress tenure but a single 2 BHK house was not built in the constituency in the past 8 years. They demanded a white paper on TRS government promises made during different elections in the last 8 years. They stated that the greed of Rajagopal Reddy resulted in bypoll and exuded confidence that Congress will retain the Munugodu seat.

TRS leaders Balraj Yadav, Rakesh, Venkanna Goud ruled out the allegations of leaders of BJP, congress and other parties and gave the facts and figures of beneficiaries of TRS schemes which include Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bheema, Aasara Pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak. They stated the credit for eradicating Fluorosis from Munugodu constituency goes to CM KCR and added that government flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha helped to eradicate fluorosis from Munugodu constituency.

They exuded confidence that TRS government will do justice to oustees of the projects of Munugodu constituency and will provide irrigation facilities to 1 lakh acres in the constituency by completing all the proposed projects in the constituency. They expressed concern over BJP led Central government over its stepmother attitude in sanctioning funds to Telangana.

Krsitarayani Pally reservoir oustee and BJP leader Narsi Reddy in his address stated that the TRS government did not pay single paise to oustees even after six years of laying the foundation stone to the project but announced to pay Rs 7 lakh per acre to oustees soon after Rajagopal Reddy's resignation to MLA post.

He demanded the State government pay compensation and provide rehabilitation immediately. of Nampally demanded facilities at bus stands, hospitals and educational institutes. They also demanded better roads and degree college in Nampally.