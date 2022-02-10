TRS parliamentary party moves privilege motion against PM Modi

The TRS MPs on Thursday moved a privilege motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's statement on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He said that passing the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation bill is the most 'shameful manner' in the two houses of parliament.



TRS party Secretary General K Keshava Rao, MP Santosh Kumar, Suresh Reddy, Lingaiah Yadav met Rajya Sabha secretary general on Wednesday and issued a statement saying that the Prime Minister has made insulting remarks at Telangana state. The remarks attempts to show both of houses of parliament in most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating, demeaning and procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning.

"Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few members, is brought under question. The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the Presiding Officers and management of the House during the passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha on February 20, 2014 and the next day in Rajya Sabha," the notice said.

The TRS party also carried out state-wide protests on Wednesday against Narendra Modi's remarks.