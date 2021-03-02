TRS Party President KTR Focuses On Party Membership Registration Process

KTR, the TRS party's executive president, focused on the membership registration undertaken by the TRS across the state. According to the sources, 50,000 memberships are to be registered from each constituency while the target has already been met in all the constituencies. KTR revealed that the party membership has reached around 70 lakhs. KTR conducted a review with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on party membership registration. He was happy that there was a special response from the public to the membership registration.

KTR suggested that the focus should be on the formation of party committees. The formation of TRS committees is expected to be completed by the end of this month. He said that despite the graduation MLC elections, the registration of memberships is going on actively. At least 50,000 to about one lakh members may be registered in each constituency.

Another Week Or Ten Days Is Required…

The general secretaries have asked KTR to give another week and ten days to complete the registration of party memberships. KTR said that the party presidents will decide after discussing with the CM KCR. He said that the details of membership registration are being digitized from time to time.

KTR inquiries about the health of Janagam area MLAs. KTR phoned Bhupalapalli, Narayanapet and Janagam MLAs who are facing Corona and other health problems and inquired about their health. He called and congratulated several MLAs who were registering memberships beyond the target. The MLC advised the ministers to work towards taking the victory of the party candidates in the elections with ambition.