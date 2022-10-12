TRS provides insurance cover to 4,000 party activists

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has provided accident insurance facility to families of about 4,000 party activists who lost their lives.

The party, which has been providing accident insurance for its activists for the last six years, has paid the premium to the United India Insurance Company for the seventh time on Tuesday. TRS working president KT Rama Rao presented a cheque for the premium to the company.

So far the party has paid Rs 66 crore as insurance premium in the last seven years. This facility by TRS provides accident insurance cover to all party activists aged below 70 years. In case of accidental death Rs 2 lakh would be given to the victim's family. For total disability Rs 1 lakh and for partial disability Rs 50,000 will be given to the activists.

TRS office secretary and former MLC Srinivas Reddy, along with party insurance affairs general secretary Soma Bharat and others were present.