TRS released not a dime for Gadwal development: DK Aruna

Gadwal: Taking on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and former Minister DK Aruna, while taking part in the Praja Chaitanya Sabha at YSR Circle near old bus stand in Gadwal on Monday, said that the TRS party and its leaders did nothing for the development of Gadwal municipality.

She said in the last six years, the TRS government has not released a single dime for the development of Gadwal municipality and what all the development that is seen today was done only during her tenure as Gadwal MLA in the past 10 years.



"The TRs party has done nothing for the development of Gadwal. They made tall promises of development, but today what we are seeing on the ground is nothing. Except for the development that is done during my tenure, the TRS leaders have not given a single paisa for the development of Gadwal municipality," alleged the senior BJP leader.

Aruna also alleged that the TRs leaders are resorting to threatening tactics and fearing the public that if they do not vote for TRS party, the government would not release funds for Gadwal development. She said people should not fall to such tactics of the TRS leaders and urged them to vote for BJP and she will fight the TRS government to release funds for the development. If not, she said, she would bring funds from the Central government to ensure Gadwal development in all aspects.

"In the past one decade, many development programmes were taken up by me and to take forward the same development, we want your support and this time BJP flag should fly high on Gadwal municipality, which will pave way for comprehensive development," said Aruna.

Yennam Srinivas Reddy, former MLA and BJP Municipal election In-charge along with candidates and farmers took part in the programme.