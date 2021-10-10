TRS spreading misinformation

(Kamalapur) Hanumakonda: The TRS government was conspiring to defeat me, former Minister and BJP's candidate to Huzurabad Assembly constituency by-election Eatala Rajender said. Speaking at an election rally at Shanigaram village on Saturday, he said that the ruling TRS party was spreading misinformation besides defaming him. "I stood upright even when the likes of gangster Nayeem threatened to kill me," Eatala said.

Stating that the TRS leaders wanted to win the by-poll by hook or crook, Eatala alleged that the ruling party was poaching his followers either by pouring cash bags or by threatening them. One of my followers - Pangidipally MPP – is being threatened by the ruling party, he said. He alleged that the TRS leaders were distributing liquor and chicken to lure the voters besides offering them cash. Eatala dared the TRS leaders to defeat him by electioneering in a fair manner.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who never garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, has been speaking about the welfare of Dalits in view of by-poll to Huzurabad Assembly seat. Stating that Dalit Bandhu was introduced because him, Eatala said that the constituency would get more if he wins.

"It's time for the people to accept whatever the TRS leaders offer them. But don't forget me on the polling day," Eatala said. BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma was among others present.