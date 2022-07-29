TRS to clarify on its decision over Vice-President polls

Hyderabad: After the President polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will clarify its stand on the election of Vice President soon. In the wake of the opposition presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha's defeat, the TRS is looking into various possibilities.

The parliamentary party leader Dr K Keshav Rao said that within the next two days, the TRS will clarify its stand regarding the Vice President election whether to participate in the election or stay neutral. The final decision shall be taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after consulting the party leaders.

Rao said that the TRS's anti-BJP stand shall continue.

It is to be noted that the opposition party has filed Margaret Alva as a unanimous candidate. Trinamool Congress has criticized the unilateral decision and decided to stay neutral.

The TRS could also follow the Trinamool Congress path to distance itself from the election process.

The KCR could keep distance from the anti-BJP political parties. Many MPs have advised remaining neutral in the Vice President election.