TRS Vijaya Garjana puts off to November 29

Hyderabad: In a strategic move, the TRS has decided to postpone the proposed Vijaya Garjana Diwas which was to be held at Warangal on November 15 to November 29.

According to party circles, the main reason is that if TRS wins Huzurabad by-elections, it would help them to lash out at the BJP and recall the journey of TRS and how it attained separate statehood and how the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao took up fast unto death on that day in 2009.

If it loses the poll, the November 29 meeting would help in rekindling the sentiment factor as it would highlight how the Union Government was shaken by his fast unto death and how AICC president Sonia Gandhi had to take a decision to bifurcate the state.

KCR had taken this decision on the request of leaders from Warangal, including Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, former MP B Vinod Kumar, former minister Kadiyam Srihari, former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and district MLAs.