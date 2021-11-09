TRS 'Vijaya Garjana Sabha' deferred as election code comes into effect

With the release of election schedule for the MLC election, the election code has come into effect from today following which TRS 'Vijaya Garjana Sabha' has been postponed.

Shashank Goel, the Chief Election Officer of State election commission said that no public meetings are not allowed to take place in the state and the norms announced for the Huzurabad by-election should be followed. He also affirmed that no permission will be given for the political party meetings.

Goel said that MLC election for local authorities constituencies will be held on December 10 and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.