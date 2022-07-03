TRS will go TDP way, avers Anurag Thakur

Hyderabad: "It is easy to make all kinds of comments for the people sitting in farmhouses. The BJP has been reaching out to every nook and corner of the State and soon the TRS will go the TDP way," says Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in an informal chat with editors and senior journalists a couple of hours ahead of BJP's national executive meeting on Saturday.

The minister, who dwelt at length on the achievements of the NDA government during the past eight years and the initiatives it had taken during pandemic on various fronts, including health, said the motto of the Narendra Modi government continues to be 'Sub Ka Saath Sub Ka Vikas.' "If some do not want to be part of this, there is nothing they could do," he adds.

Asked about the questions being raised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the BJP and his intention to launch a national alternative, the minister said he had also heard a lot about other comments like 'political tourists come and go'. "Well this was exactly what TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did in 2019 elections. He also went around meeting these very leaders whom KCR is meeting now. The result is before you," he said. "Same fate awaits KCR," he added.

The main slogan of the TRS to come to power was: 'Neelu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu'. "But the reality is they cheated the Dalits, the youth and in one word all the people and turned a rich State into debt-ridden State. TRS is no more acceptable to the people," he said, adding: "He sits in the farmhouse and keeps making noise." The minister said the KCR government should hang its head in shame as there is total breakdown of law and order. Instead of acting tough against the accused in rape cases, the government was protecting them. It is time for them to introspect and not just level allegations against the BJP, he said.

He said it is a fact that Hyderabad is a dynamic city. "I have been coming to Hyderabad frequently for 30 years and I know how it got transformed. It did not begin during the last eight years," the minister said.

He said, no other country has done welfare measures of this magnitude. He further said, normalcy has almost come back in economy and with respect to GST compliance.