TRS will go to any extent to fight for interests of farmers: Gadwal MLA

Gadwal: The Telangana government led by KCR and the farmers of the State will go to any extent to bend the Modi government at Centre to buy paddy from Telangana this season at any cost, said MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan while taking part in a bike rally on Friday in Gadwal.

Stressing that the TRS party and the farming community in Telangana are well prepared to do an all out war with the Modi government to press it to oblige the demands of farmers to procure paddy from Telangana during the yasangi season.

"We are ready to go to any extent to stand by the paddy farmers and will force the Central government led by BJP's Narendra Modi to buy paddy from Telangana at any cost. Farmers are the back bones of our country, While the Telangana government with its pro-active and agriculture encouraging policies and schemes has strengthening the backbones of the farmers through Rythu Bandu and Rythu Bheema schemes but the BJP government is trying to break the backbone of the farmers by imposing suppressive policies," said the Gadwal MLA.

Earlier, the MLA launched the bike rally from Gadwal near Raghavendra Colony along the Raichur road to MLA camp office and all the TRS party leaders and activists wore black badges and raised slogans against the Central government demanding it to immediately heed the request of farmers and buy paddy from the Telangana farmers similar to the way it is doing in Punjab.

The TRS workers took out a huge rally with more than 500 bikes roared on to the roads where the activists raised slogans against the BJP and the Central government for ignoring the farmers of Telangana.

While speaking at the programme the MLA said that the BJP government at the centre is ignoring the farmers who are feeding the entire nation. He said that if the BJP does not heed to the plights of paddy farmers very soon the TRS party will launch a huge protest against the BJP' Central government on similar lines of Telangana movement.