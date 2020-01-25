Top
TRS wins Kodangal Municipality, a big blow to Congress MP Revanth Reddy

TRS wins Kodangal Municipality, a big blow to Congress MP Revanth Reddy
Highlights

It's a big blow to Congress MP Revanth Reddy that the TRS party has won Kodangal Municipality in Telangana Municipal elections.

Hyderabad: It's a big blow to Congress MP Revanth Reddy that the TRS party has won Kodangal Municipality in Telangana Municipal elections.

The Kodangal Municipality has a total of 12 wards. On the counting day, the TRS won in 7 wards, and Congress limited to only 3 seats.

MP who took the elections as prestigious and vigorously campaigned in the Kodangal Municipality. But the results have disappointed the Congress leaders and activists.

On the other side, the TRS is continuing to lead in the majority of Municipalities across the state. In all districts, the results are one-sided. So far TRS has won over 80 out of the 120 municipalities. Even the car swing is also clearly seen in nine corporations.

Top