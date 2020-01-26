TRS won with blackmailing, abuse of power: Revanth

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the TRS has won the municipal polls with the blackmailing tactics, money and abuse of power.

Addressing the media, he said that the Chief Minister has blackmailed the ministers to ensure the victory of the ruling party candidates. The ministers have been threatened with losing of the posts if municipalities in their areas are lost.

With this the ministers used all the sources to prevent the Congress candidates from contesting. In some municipalities the Congress candidates have been prevented to make the election unanimous. In spite of the threats the Congress has put up candidates in most of the wards and fought well.

The ruling party leaders used money, liquor, and power to manipulate the results. Revanth said that the State Election Commission did not act even though the ministers have violated the model code of conduct. He said that minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao violated the code by saying that voters who did not vote to TRS would be exposed.

Minister Harish Rao threatened the voters with action, minister Kamalakar violated the rules by showing the ballot paper and minister Malla Reddy was had taken money to give ticket. Minister KT Rama Rao threatened that no development would be done if TRS was not given the votes. He said that though a complaint has been made against minister Malla Reddy, the police did not file a case.

He said that the government would hike the power charges, property taxes, collect charges for Mission Bhagiratha water, would not release Rythu Bandhu scheme amounts, and people have to forget about the jobs.