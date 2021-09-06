TRSMA celebrates Teachers Day in Huzurabad

Huzurabad: Teachers Day celebrations were organised in Huzurabad on Sunday. Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) conducted the programme. T Harish Rao Minister for Finance and Gangula Kamalakar, Minister for Civil Supplies attended as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering Y Shekar Rao state president TRSMA said, "Teachers and managements had faced many problems during pandemic and urged the government to help by providing interest free loans to managements and Rs 2000 and 25 kg rice per month to the teachers."

On the occasion Rao explained the importance of teachers in the society and cited the examples of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Abdul Kalam who rose to great heights. He also explained the obstacles of private teachers and how government sanctioned Rs 2000 and 25 kg rice to the private teachers during the pandemic. He also promised to provide double bedroom house to private teachers in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Later Rao felicitated teachers with a shawl and a memento. Around 900 teachers and managements from five mandal of Huzurabad assembly constituency attended the meeting.