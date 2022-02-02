Truly Atmanirbhar Bharat Budget: CII Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday described the Union Budget for 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as an exercise that reflected the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



Speaking to the media, Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana, said: "It's a welcome budget for the industry. PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will boost infrastructure development in the country. Using Kisan drones for crop assessment and spraying of pesticides with the facilitation of NABARD will help farmers improve crop yields. Establishment of digital university and 200 TV channels will make up for loss of education due to Covid-19. Defence R&D for startups will encourage private industry to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment." This is truly Atmanirbhar Bharat Budget as it is created a space for digital economy including 5G and fibre rollouts, digitization of post offices with banking services, introduction of digital rupee, 75 digital banking units across 75 districts, issue of Green bonds for enhancing green infrastructure, procurement of wheat, paddy, kharif and rabi crops, benefiting over one crore farmers, he said. The extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and expanding PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes will help medium and small businesses. Manufacturing 400 new, energy- efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years and "One Station One Product" will leverage local produce carried on the railways that will develop efficient logistics services for small farmers and MSMEs, said CII Telangana representatives.