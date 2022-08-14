TS abuzz with patriotic fervour

Hyderabad: Patriotism has no age, no caste, no creed or sex. This fervour was witnessed in abundance not only in the city of Hyderabad but also the entire state on Saturday.

The scenic road stretch along the Hussain Sagar connecting Hyderabad and Secunderabad was abuzz with patriotic zeal. People from all walks of life, officials, ministers and students took part in the Freedom rally organised by the state government in association with various organizations. As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens also hoisted national flags atop their homes and business establishments.

The entire stretch of the Tank Bund looked as if it was draped in tricolours. A rally was taken out by Army Jawans, NCC cadets, girls students and citizens from different walks of life. All the participants were sporting Tiranga badges on their hearts and carrying the Tricolour flag marched across the Tank Bund road. The morning air reverberated with the national song 'Vandemataram.' Good number of people gathered at the Tank Bund to watch the rally.

Carrying national flags, a group of people took out two and four-wheelers rallies at the Tank bund which proved to be a cynosure of all eyes. The freedom rally was flagged off by Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Special programme of patriotic songs sung by girl students received overwhelming response from the participants. A girl student -S Usha from City College, said it was the first time that she took part in such a big national event. She was overwhelmed and said would join such events every year during the Independence Day celebrations. The Government should hold such programmes regularly so that students will acquire knowledge about the freedom struggle and can imbibe feelings of patriotism.

Elderly people also joined the rally and shared their experiences about patriotism and the importance of Independence Day celebrations with the students in the freedom rally.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among other defence agencies also conducted 'Tiranga bike rallies' as part of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu. People were also seen driving their two and four-wheeler vehicles with a national flag flying over it. The efforts of the State Government to organise Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu (75 years of India's Independence) has stirred up patriotic fervour in the state. Many houses have already put up the national flag atop their houses. The government has taken up a massive drive to distribute 1.2 crore flags in the state.

In addition it has been organising activities like freedom walk, screening of Gandhi movie which will be witnessed by 22 lakh school children. The film is being screened in Telugu and Hindi languages in 552 cinema theatres across the state. This will help them to know about the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives.