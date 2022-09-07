  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS Assembly Speaker likely to take action on Eatala over his Robot remarks

TS Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
x

TS Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Highlights

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy likely to serve a notice to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his remarks against him.

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy likely to serve a notice to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his remarks against him.

Rumours are rife that already notice was served to Eatala. Pocharam may take an action against the BJP MLA after receiving explanation from him. The BJP leaders alleged that the TRS government is plotting to stop Eatala from attending monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly on September 12 and 13.

On Tuesday, Eatala said Pocharam was acting like a robot by saying 'yes' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly. He found fault with the Speaker for not inviting the BJP MLAs to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

"In combined Andhra Pradesh, each session of Assembly and Council was held for 90 days while Budget Session for 45 days," he recalled and slammed the ruling TRS government for suspending the BJP MLAs in the previous session without a reason.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X