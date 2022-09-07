TS Assembly Speaker likely to take action on Eatala over his Robot remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy likely to serve a notice to BJP MLA Eatala Rajender for his remarks against him.

Rumours are rife that already notice was served to Eatala. Pocharam may take an action against the BJP MLA after receiving explanation from him. The BJP leaders alleged that the TRS government is plotting to stop Eatala from attending monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly on September 12 and 13.

On Tuesday, Eatala said Pocharam was acting like a robot by saying 'yes' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly. He found fault with the Speaker for not inviting the BJP MLAs to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

"In combined Andhra Pradesh, each session of Assembly and Council was held for 90 days while Budget Session for 45 days," he recalled and slammed the ruling TRS government for suspending the BJP MLAs in the previous session without a reason.