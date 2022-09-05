TS BJP condemns TS REDC convenor's misogynistic post

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash condemned the way the TRS social media handlers under the inept guidance of State Minister KT Rama Rao have stooped down to the lowest levels by their recent Twitter post on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said on Sunday that the video of Nirmala Sitharaman posted by Y Satish Reddy, social media convenor of TRS and Chairman, TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation (Redc)was in bad taste. It is saddening to see the way the video's portal exposes the misogyny of TRS against a woman who just happens to be from another political party. If we start picking up on such smaller details of absolute zero importance, the list would be a never-ending one.

Also, a sad reality is to have Y Satish Reddy with such a thought process as the convenor for a renewable energy development corporation.

Subhash said that if it is what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and family teaching to their party personnel to shame a woman for being herself, the pink brigade is sure to head towards its doomsday very soon. He demanded an unconditional apology to women for such a misogynistic post.