TS BJP welcomes HC order for CBI inquiry

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP welcomed the State High Court's decision to transfer the investigation of the poaching gate case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.



Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy welcoming the decision of the court, terming it as a fake case of MLAs' purchase, said "High Court quashing the very constitution of SIT in the fabricated 'MLAs' purchase case' is a slap in the face of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's government." He said that the Court is categorical in nailing the lies of CM KCR. The judgment vindicates the stance of the BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that the people are furious with his dynastic rule.

Lashed at the TRS chief, Kishan Reddy said KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging National Leaders who have a proven track record of integrity into the matter.

Adding, for a false case, which is based on his imagination, he wasted people's money and undermined the institutions, in addition to taking recourse to blatant misuse of official machinery. He pointed out unfortunate that IPS officers couldn't speak the truth to him. The judgment should serve as an eye opener to people like KCR who blinded by power think that they could do anything and everything. However, in a democracy, institutions are robust and would not succumb to the intimidation tactics of the despots. The court's verdict reiterates the fact of truth prevails, he said.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcoming the court verdict said that BJP wants facts about the incidents to come out. However, the state government is hiding the same and trying to spread false propaganda to sully the BJP's image. He alleged, "CM KCR is the Karta, Karma and Kriya of the farmhouse case. Pragati Bhavan has turned a hideout for writing the script, screenplay and direction." Further, the state government's appointed SIT's probe seems moving in a direction to save the culprits," he alleged. Also, his party is confident of bringing into light the culprits and the facts of the farmhouse episode into light, he said.

TS BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy welcoming the decision of the court said that his party has been expressing doubts over the SIT probe and sought for investigation by the CBI.

Premender Reddy who filed the petition before the court on behalf of the State BJP has been objecting to the leak of investigation details since the beginning.

It was also bought to the notice of the court how CM KCR had also leaked evidence.