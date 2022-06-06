TS developed due to proper planning, says Errabelli

Jangaon: It was a hectic day for the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao as he crisscrossed several villages in his Palakurthy constituency taking part in Palle Pragathi programme before heading to Suryapet district on Sunday. He visited every nook and corner of Palakurthy town and explained to the locals why it was so important to keep their habitats clean and green. The Minister himself got down to clear the clogs in the drainage at some places. He warned the Panchayat Secretary to maintain quality in the Palle Pragathi works.

Later, he interacted with the labourers carrying works under the NREGS at Regula village under Kodakandla mandal. He encouraged the labourers by helping them in their work for some time. Errabelli happily accepted when the workers wanted to share their food with him. Later, Errabelli participated in the Palle Pragathi works at Haripirala village under Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that gram panchayats in Telangana which now have all basic amenities have become model ones for the other States in the country. Recalling that Telangana had bagged 19 of the top 20 model villages recognised by the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, Errabelli said that it was due to the proper planning of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Later, the Minister left for Suryapet district to attend the Palle Pragathi programmes.