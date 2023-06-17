TS dist Collectors asked to focus on Haritha Dinotsavam

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with district collectors today and took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the drinking water festival, Harita Dinotsavam, Vidya Dinotsavam and Aadhyatmika Dinotsavam to be held as part of the Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dasabdhi Utsavalu.

MD HMWSSB Danakishore informed that water board is organising the function in twenty five constituencies. A nodal officer has been appointed for each constituency. A padayatra is organised along with a rally. An exhibition will also be organised. Felicitation of water board workers and NGOs will also be done. Pamphlets will be distributed depicting the achievements during the last nine years.

ENC Mission Bhagiratha Krupakar Reddy informed that public representatives are being involved and a function is being held at the filter beds. Around 1000 people will be taken to the filter beds and they will be taken round the filter bed and explained about the functioning of the system. Similarly, a programme is being organised near OHSRs in all the gram panchayats in consultation with the district collectors.

PCCF R M Dobriyal briefed the collectors about the Harita dinotsavam on Monday. Plantation programme should be taken up in all the towns and villages. All the government offices and other institutions should be covered in the programme. In all the constituency level programmes, the achievements of the government in Harithahaaram will be showcased. Publicity material has also been despatched to all the mandal level offices. CS informed that all urban parks will have free entry on Harita Dinotsavam and public should be encouraged to visit them. She observed that the public must be sensitised and made aware about the importance of plantation so that the programme is sustained.

Referring to Vidya dinotsavam Secretary Education V Karuna said that in all the villages, rallies will be held advocating importance of enrolment in government schools. This will be followed by programme in the schools where the national flag will be hoisted and a programme will be held in which the progress of the school, achievements in the field of education during the last nine years, distribution of text books, note books, uniforms and tabs, inauguration of digital class rooms and supplementary nutrition food done in the schools. Similar functions will be held in all the degree and junior colleges, Competitions, cultural programmes, felicitation of the teaching staff and non teaching staff will be done. CS stated that there is a lot of potential to organise the function on a large scale as there are multiple institutions in every habitation.

On Adhyatmika Dinotsavam Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar informed that lighting of all temples will be done, conducting special puja for the welfare of the state, chandi homams, veda parayanam, free distribution of prasadams will be taken up. Similar programmes will also be done in churches and mosques as well.

Chief Secretary complimented the District Collectors for organising the Dasabdhi Utsavalu on a grand scale so far. She also noted that there is appreciation from all quarters about the various events held across the state.

