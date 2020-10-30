TS EAMCET 2020 final phase web counselling begins

The final phase of web counselling for engineering courses through Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will begin today. The counselling was supposed to begin on October 29 but was postponed after the High Court stayed a petition on the removal weightage marks.

The counselling will be held from October 30 to October 2. Students who have passed in the Intermediate can apply for slot booking on October 31 and the verification of certificates will be held on November 1. The seat allotment will be made on November 4 and the students should pay the fees and self-report by November 7.

All the students who failed to attend the first phase of counselling can now go for the final phase of web counselling to get admission into various engineering courses.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses provided in the state of Telangana by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).