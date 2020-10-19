TS EAMCET 2020: Here's process to enter web options

TS EAMCET 2020 web options: The web options process for getting admissions into various colleges in the state through Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 will begin today after 3 pm and the candidates who have qualified in the entrance test can choose the entry options by visiting the official site -- tseamcet.nic.in.

It should be noted that all the colleges displayed while entering options are affiliated to AICTE, government and affiliating body. Candidates can log in on the official site using their registration number and password or date of birth.

Steps to follow while exercising options:

Log on to the site -- tseamcet.nic.in

Click on 'option entry' link

Enter registration number, password/date of birth

Select the options and submit

Download it and take a print out for future reference

A total of 89,739 students have qualified in the TS EAMCET and the pass percentage was at 75.29 per cent. The entrance exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) every year on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).