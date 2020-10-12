TS EAMCET 2020 web options counselling postponed, check new schedule

The web options process for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) has been postponed. The web options process which is supposed to begin from today has been deferred to October 18. So, the candidates can exercise the web options from October 18. Also, the seats will be allocated to the candidates on October 24 instead of on October 22.

This year, around 89,739 candidates have qualified for the TS EAMCET examination and the pass percentage was at 75.29 per cent. The first rank has been secured by Sai Teja and second rank by Yashwanth Sai.

As per the revised counselling schedule, online registration, slot booking for certificate verification, fees payment will begin from October 18 and end on October 22. After the allocation of seats on 24, the candidates should report online and pay the tuition fee by October 28.

The TS EAMCET was held from September 9 to September 14 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).