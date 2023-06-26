Live
TS EAMCET 2023- First phase counselling to begin today
Highlights
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 first phase counselling for BE/BTech and B Pharmacy admissions will be commencing on Monday.
The MPC candidates who have qualified TS EAMCET 2023 should register, pay the processing fee, and book a slot for certificate verification between June 26 and July 5. Certificate verification is from June 28, while web options can be exercised from June 28 to July 8. Candidates have been urged to give as many options as possible to get allotment in a better course and seat and for more details students can visit the official website https://tseamcet.nic.in., said senior officer.
