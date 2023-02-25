TS EAMCET from May 7

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TSEAMCET-2023) will be held from May 7 to 11.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman Prof R Limbadri, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, TS EAMCET Co-Convenor Prof K Vijaya Kumar Reddy, TS EAMCET Convenor Prof B Dean Kumar, and TSCHE Secretary Dr N Srinivas Rao released the schedule here on Friday.

The examination will be held in 16 test zones in Telangana and four test zones in Andhra Pradesh. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) in the engineering stream will be held from May 7 to 9 in two sessions. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Similarly, the Agriculture and Medical streams will be held in the forenoon and afternoon sessions on May 10 to 11, said Prof Limbadri.

He said the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be conducting the examination on behalf of TSCHE.

The CBT will be conducted for admission into the first year of the undergraduate professional courses in the universities, and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state for the academic year 2023-24.



Candidates qualifying in the entrance test will be admitted into BE, B Tech, and B Tech (Biotech), B Tech (Diary Technology), B Tech (Ag Engineering), B Pharmacy, B Tech. (Food Technology), B Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B Sc (Forestry), B V Sc & A H, B F Sc, Pharm-D and B Sc (Nursing). Candidates can obtain more details by visiting the website- https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in