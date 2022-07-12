TS ECET-2022 postponed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) decided to postpone the TS ECET-2022 which is scheduled to begin on July 13. The new dates for the TS ECET-2022 will be notified on a later date.

However, the schedule of TS EAMCET-2020 entrance examinations to begin on July 14 remains unchanged.

The TSCHE Chairman and Vice-Chairman, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor and Conveners of TS EAMCET-2022 and TS EAMCET-2022 held a review meeting along with senior officials on Monday.

The meeting was held in wake of the State government declaring holidays from July 11 to 13 due to torrential rains across the State.