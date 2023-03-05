TS Ed.CET-2023 schedule released for BEd courses

Hyderabad: The schedule of the TS Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed. CET- 2023) for admission into 2 years Bachelor of Education course (B.Ed.) was released on Saturday.

Prof. R Limbadri, Chairman TSCHE along with Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, Chairman TS Ed.CET-2023 & Vice-Chancellor Mahatma Gandhi University, Dr N Srinivasa Rao, Secretary TSCHE, Prof. T Krishna Rao, Registrar, MGU, Prof. A Ramakrishna, Convener TS Ed.CET – 2023, Prof. A Ravikumar, OSD to VC and Dr P Shankar, Co-Convener, Ed.CET-2023 released the schedule of the TS Ed.cet-2023.

The entrance notification was also released on and

commencement of submission and registration of online application forms with a registration fee of Rs 750 (Rs 550 for SC/ST and PH) starts from March 6.

The last date for submission and registration of the online application form without a late fee is April 20 and with a late fee of Rs 250 candidates can submit applications online till April 25. Candidates can correct the online submitted applications on April 30.

The downloading of hall tickets from the website at https://edcet.tsche.act.in starts on May 5.

The examination will be held in three sessions on May 18. The first session is from 9 am to 11 am, the second session is from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third session is from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The preliminary key of the test will be announced on May 21 and candidates can submit their objections by 5 PM on May 24. The date of the final key and announcement of results will be announced later.