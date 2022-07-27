TS EdCET exam ends peacefully

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EdCET 2022) commenced peacefully across Telangana in 39 centres on Tuesday.

According to the Higher Education Department officials, out of 38,091 applicants who registered for the entrance exam, 31,578 were present for both the sessions and total 83 per cent of candidates appeared for the entrance exam. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, Professor P Laxminarayana, Registrar, Osmania University and Professor A Ramakrishna, Convener visited test centres and observed the smooth conduct of the entrance test. The exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city.

All Covid protocol were strictly implemented in the entry points and also inside the halls, said a senior officer.