TS EdCET results: 96.84% qualify

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed. CET - 2022) were released on Friday, with 96.84 per cent candidates qualifying.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, around 31,578 candidates appeared for the test; 30,580 qualified. Of the qualified candidates, 7,181 were SCs, 4,347 STs, 2,018 BCs-(A group), 5,265 BCs (B), 138 BCs (C), 5,517 BCs (D), 3,501 BCs (E) and 2,613 OCs.

The qualified candidates can download rank cards from the website: https://edeet.tsehe.ac.in/.