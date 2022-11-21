TS emerges a seed treasury for world: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said Telangana is emerging as a seed treasury for the entire world and right now, the seeds produced in Telangana are being supplied to 16 States in India and various countries across the globe.

Addressing the programme after inaugurating a workshop on seed sampling, purity and germination organised by Telangana International Seed Testing Authority (TISTA) at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Monday, Minister Niranjan Reddy said the State government had set up a seed testing lab with world-class facilities that are playing a key role in improving the productivity and production of various crops in Telangana and elsewhere in the country by making available quality seed to farmers and save them from suffering a loss with spurious and inferior quality seed.

The workshop will be held till November 25 and representatives from various countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, Indonesia, Denmark, South Korea, Nigeria and Australia are taking part in the programme.

Agriculture department Secretary Raghunandan Rao and others were present.