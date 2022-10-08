TS Genco initiates steps to meet NGT norms

Hyderabad: The Telangana Genco has initiated steps to meet the prescribed environmental norms suggested by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the construction of Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Damarcherla mandal of Nalgonda district. The NGT recently suspended the environmental clearance granted for the station citing ambiguity in terms of coal linkages and the distance of the project site from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao on Friday thoroughly reviewed with all directors on the NGT order issued on September 30 regarding thermal power station and decided to submit a report to Ministry of Environment and for issuing directions, if any.

The issues raised in the NGT order regarding 'boundary of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, design of the ash pond, radio activity impact' are already complied with, he said. "At the time of applying for Environmental Clearance (EC) for the project, the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) Modeling was conducted within 10km radius of the project, in line with the existing notification of the Union ministry.

However, as directed by the NGT in the order, Genco will conduct the 'Ambient Air Quality Modeling and Cumulative Impact Assessment' within 25 km radius of the project. Further, every effort will be made to commission the project as per revised schedule by complying with the NGT directions.

The NGT has given nine months to the project implementing agency Genco to get the project reappraised by the expert committee in the aspects cited, and obtain fresh clearance from the MoEF, during which the construction work for the power station may go on, provided the plant is not installed and the project not commissioned.

The 5 x 800 mw super critical plant was initially planned with a proposal to use imported coal blended with indigenous coal. As per the environmental Impact assessment report submitted to the expert committee under the ministry , BHEL is developing the machinery and pollution control mechanism that will have to be adopted for the mix.