TS Govt appoints New I and PR Commissioner

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has transferred 10 IAS officials and posted them in different departments on Sunday. 2013 batch IAS official M Hanumantha Rao has been appointed as Special Commissioner to I and PR ( Information and Public Relations) department. Currently, Hanumantha Rao was holding the post of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural development wing.



The incumbent I and PR Commissioner K Ashok Reddy has been transferred as Director to Horticulture department.

Chief Rationing Officer , Hyderabad , B.Bala Maya Devi was transferred and posted as Commissioner, BC Welfare, in the existing vacancy. Anita Ramachandran, Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was transferred and posted as Commissioner to Panchayat Raj and Rural development.

Director to Agriculture B Gopi was placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Fisheries vice Lachiram Bhukya, IRSME, was transferred.On relief, Lachiram Bhukya would stand repatriated to his parent cadre. TS Christian Minorities Finance Corporation MD A Nirmala Kanthi Wesley was transferred and posted as Director, WCD & SC Development duly relieving Vakati Karuna from the said post. Wesley will also hold the post of Managing Director, Women Finance Corporation. Dr. E.Naveen Nicolas, Secretary to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society(TSWREIS) & Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TTWREIS) was transferred and posted as Secretary, Telangana State Public Service Commission.

IAS official K. Seetha Lakshmi, who is waiting for posting was posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society(TSWREIS) and Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society.

G.Phaneendra Reddy, IAS, who is waiting for posting was posted as Chief Rationing Officer, Hyderabad. Nehro Zoo park Director VSNV Prasad was transferred and posted as Director of Civil Supplies department.