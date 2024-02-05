TS govt honours Padma awardees

Hyderabad: Setting an example, the state government on Sunday felicitated the winners of Padma awards within 24 hours of the announcement by the Centre.



The grand felicitation ceremony did not end just by honoring the recipients with a shawl, but by speeches eulogizing their achievements.

The government handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh each to the Padma Sri awardees and a monthly pension of Rs 25,000 for them.

Announcing this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the decision was taken as Padma award winners come from rural background and poor families who have been striving to keep the culture of the state alive. He said it was the responsibility of the government to stand by them and extend a helping hand both to develop and protect the heritage as well as ensure that they lead a respectable life. He said this felicitation function has nothing to do with politics.

Revanth said the leadership qualities and oratory skills of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had left a deep impact on him since his young days. He in Telugu and Jaipal Reddy in English had always enhanced the prestige of debates and discussions in Parliament and Assembly and were known as twins.

Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep concern over the deterioration in political values and the qualities of the lawmakers. He said the present situation was so bad that the lawmakers use foul and worst kind of language. He said recently some women asked him what could be a solution for this. He said he had replied saying (retort with foul language). For a minute, they did not understand but then he said he had told them that they should reply by pressing the button against such leaders when they go to the polling booth to cast their vote.

Endorsing the degraded political system, actor Chiranjeevi said that he had quit politics because he found that he was odd man out in politics. He appreciated the government for deciding to restore Nandi awards and renaming it as Gaddar awards.

Among those who were felicitated were Gaddam Sammaiah, Dasari Kondappa, Ananda Chari, Umamaheshwari, Kethavath Somlal, and Kurella Vitalacharya. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the programme.