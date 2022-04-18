TS govt launches SpaceTech Framework

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday launched its SpaceTech Framework with a vision to establish Telangana as a globally recognised one-stop destination for space technology. The government hosted India's first-ever official event on Metaverse. The SpaceTech Framework aims to encourage private participation in the space industry in line with the recent reforms by the Union government.

Minister @KTRTRS formally launched the Telangana Govt's SpaceTech Framework to support the participation of private industry in the SpaceTech sector. pic.twitter.com/NghIraj9ED — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 18, 2022

The event will be graced by Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, ISRO chairman Somanath S and IN-SPACe chairman Dr Pawan Goenka. A space-themed Metaverse environment has been custom developed along with custom avatars of the key dignitaries for the launch event. Attendees would be able to join the event using standard avatars on the platform and interact with the nearby participants while parallelly observing the event's proceedings – just like in a physical event. Further, an NFT collection shall be launched at the end of the event.